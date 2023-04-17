Lilly commits additional $1.6 billion, 200 jobs to Boone County operations

LEBANON — On Monday, Eli Lilly executives, joined by Governor Eric Holcomb, announced plans to invest an additional $1.6 billion and create another 200 jobs at it's Boone County operations.

This increases the company’s overall plans in Lebanon to more than $3.7 billion and nearly 700 new jobs, representing the largest manufacturing investment at a single location in the company’s history.

In May 2022, Lilly announced LEAP (Limitless Exploration/Advanced Pace) Innovation and Research District.

“Lilly has played a critical role in shaping Indiana’s economy over the past 145-plus years, and today’s groundbreaking makes it clear – the company will be at the forefront of driving Hoosier innovation and job creation forward for generations to come,” said Gov. Holcomb. “As a state, we are proud to partner with Lilly in accelerating Indiana’s talent pipeline and career opportunities while leveraging the state’s manufacturing excellence to develop life-changing and life-saving solutions for people across the world.”

“Through these new facilities, Hoosiers will make life-changing medicines that patients around the world need to address serious health challenges, including diabetes and cancer,” said Lilly’s chair and CEO Dave Ricks. “We're investing at record levels in our home state to help our communities and economy thrive and enhance educational opportunities for more students. We look forward to doing our part to make Indiana an even better place to work and live, while fostering cutting-edge innovation in our state.”

Once construction is complete, Lilly will begin hiring for highly skilled positions, such as engineers, operating personnel and lab technicians, who will utilize advanced technology to create innovative medicines for patients. The company today also announced a new $15 million Lilly Scholars program with the Ivy Tech Foundation to create a scholarship and an experiential learning program at Ivy Tech Community College for high school and college students with diverse backgrounds who intend to pursue careers in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“It’s an incredibly exciting milestone for the state as we break ground on the first LEAP investment,” said Sec. Chambers. “LEAP is envisioned to be a best-in-class district for research, manufacturing, for future focused and forward-looking industries. It’s envisioned to be a highly sustainable community that respects its agricultural heritage and a vibrant place where people can live, work, play, learn and prosper. I couldn’t be more excited to support Lilly as our anchor investor. The future is bright at Lilly LEAP Lebanon.”

“It’s a historic day for the city of Lebanon and Boone County as we celebrate a groundbreaking milestone for both Lilly and the LEAP Research and Innovation District,” said Mayor Gentry. “I am grateful for the state’s partnership to develop this future-focused, world-class project and Lilly’s decision to invest in Lebanon. Lilly and LEAP will create life-changing career opportunities for Lebanon and Boone County residents for generations to come.”