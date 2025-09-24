Lions Park expands with five new acres, Lions Club seeks community input

ZIONSVILLE — Lions Park, a community staple in Zionsville for 90 years, is set to grow after the Zionsville Lions Club added five acres to the popular park and unveiled plans to make the space more multi-generational.

wrtv

The club says it wants input from community members of all ages as it develops the newly acquired acreage into park amenities meant to serve toddlers to seniors.

"I ventured over here a couple of months ago, and I said, 'Wow, this is a lot different than it used to be,” John Warner, who regularly visits Lions Park, said.

wrtv

wrtv

The Lions Club’s master plan calls for a great lawn and an ADA-accessible walking track on the five acres, along with a mix of smaller venues clustered around a central green.

wrtv

"One of the things we wanted to focus on is to keep things as natural as possible to blend in seamlessly with its original 22 acres and its function as a park as a community asset,” Dennis Tackitt, treasurer of the Zionsville Lions Club, said. "The great lawn we would imagine would take the three acres kind of in the center here, and then we could develop some smaller venues here."

wrtv

The club is seeking community ideas about what those smaller venues should include. Two concepts under consideration are teen-focused riding tracks and space for lacrosse practice.

"We have considered finding ways for teens to use it through riding tracks we've been approached by Lacrosse parents here in Zionsville,” Tackitt said.

While plans are still fluid, the Lions Club says it is being careful to preserve what the park means to local families.

"What was near and dear to them remains near and dear to them as they come and see first their children and now their grandchildren playing and enjoying Lions Park,” Tackitt said.

wrtv

The five acres were rezoned from residential to park, clearing the way for initial work. The club’s immediate priorities include updating the park’s water system and upgrading electrical components to support future improvements. Officials are drafting a five to seven-year plan that would invest about $2 million; the Lions Club board has committed to one-quarter of that amount so far.

For more information or to give feedback, visit the Zionsville Lions Club website.