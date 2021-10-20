Michael Kor, Eva Kor's husband, dies at 95

LEBANON — Michael "Mickey" Kor, husband of Eva Kor, Holocaust survivor and proud Hoosier has died. He was 95.

Kor's son, Alex, said in a tweet that he died at 6:01 a.m. Tuesday, just days before his 96th birthday.

My last game with my father: My father died at 6:01 AM this morning. Last night, we watched our last football game together.



The night nurse who was on duty is Jewish and said Kaddish at bedside. Ironically, his grandparents are from Latvia. Thanks to all ! 💙✌️👍🏀🙏🏈 pic.twitter.com/nH2AK2k5v6 — Alex Kor (@akisok15) October 19, 2021

"Last night, we watched our last football game together," Alex said. "The night nurse who was on duty is Jewish and said Kaddish at his bedside."

CANDLES, the Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, founded by Eva Kor in 1995, posted the following Facebook message about Michael's passing:

Michael was born in Latvia in 1925. He spent four years in at least three different Nazi concentration camps before being liberated by the U.S. Army in 1945, and served as their unofficial interpreter.

After settling in Terre Haute, Michael graduated from Purdue University School of Pharmacy in 1952 and was a well-known Boilermaker fan.

Michael and Eva Kor were married for 59 years before her death in 2019.