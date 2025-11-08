Neighbors mobilize to aid children after fatal Whitestown shooting

WHITESTOWN — A handful of community members gathered at a local coffee shop in Whitestown this week to brainstorm ways to support the family of Maria Florinda Rios Perez, a mother of four who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Along with making plans to help the family, the group has been circulating a petition urging the prosecutor to file charges against the homeowner, who has not yet been named by police.

wrtv

"I think all of us have gone to the wrong house at some point, and it is scary to know that, that could have been any of us,” Megan Tomlinson, who started the petition, said.

Tomlinson, who owns a cleaning business, drove from Anderson to meet with community members in Whitestown. She said she fought to have the perpetrator of her mother's murder prosecuted and wants to work with Whitestown residents.

wrtv

wrtv

"It breaks my heart,” Tomlinson said. “I think it was senseless. I think there are so many other things that could have been done than what was done. “

Community members pictured below are working to create a toy drive for Perez's children. They are also working to raise awareness about Indiana's stand-your-ground law, which Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood says makes charging the homeowners in this case complicated.

wrtv

"There's a community looking for answers,” Matt McKee, a Whitestown resident, said. “Be transparent with your decision, whatever that decision is. Help us understand why you do or do not decide to do something, and help us bring justice to this family. "

The Whitestown Police Department says it has completed its initial investigation into the shooting death of a woman after she accidentally went to the wrong home with her cleaning service. The Boone County Prosecutor's Office will determine if the homeowner will face charges in connection with Wednesday's shooting. Eastwood is reviewing information gathered by the Whitestown police investigation and expects to have a decision on charges sometime next week.

Those who would like to help the family are asked to email Nichole Armenta at nichole.armenta81@gmail.com.