Residents in Southern Boone County urge commissioners to reject agricultural land re-zoning proposal

BOONE COUNTY — Residents in southern Boone County have voiced their concerns, urging the county commissioner to vote against a proposal to re-zone agricultural land. Local residents cherish their rural lifestyle and fear that a potential development could threaten the character of their community. The almost nine acres of land in question have sparked a debate among neighbors who want to see it preserved.

wrtv

"Lebanon has exploded and I have seen a lot of farm people lose their farmland,” said Ron Ebert, whose property borders the proposed development.

Ebert has lived on his property in Boone County for 58 years and has witnessed significant changes in the area, including the loss of farmland among his neighbors. Many share his apprehension.

wrtv

"We've all grown up this way; this lifestyle is ingrained in us, and we are concerned about what is going to be the future of that lifestyle,” said Randy Fox, who lives near the development.

wrtv

RL Turner Corporation has plans to build on land currently zoned for agricultural use. The Zionsville-based company, which has operated in Boone County for decades, is proposing a two-story office building and an indoor storage facility.

wrtv

"This particular field — I mean, I know with my garden—I mean, look at these ears of corn; I mean, it's good soil for growing vegetables,” said Nancy Allen, a nearby resident. “So I really hate to see good farmland taken and covered with concrete."

wrtv

One of the three county commissioners, Donnie Lawson, is tasked with making the final decision on whether to rezone the property from agricultural to light industrial. He has been meeting with local residents to hear their views and concerns.

wrtv

"Sooner or later that is going to develop, and I really want it to develop under the county’s rules, not under the state or town or someone else. I am not being one-sided on this; I just want to look at the whole picture for the county for everyone,” Lawson explained.

The Area Plan Commission voted the project as unfavorable; however, Lawson, who sits on the APC, voted for the project to allow dialogue with the company and to keep them in Boone County.

"We don't want to lose more farmland, but then you also have to look at the private property rights of the people that own the ground—is it time for them to move on?” Lawson added.

wrtv

Local residents are hopeful that the county commissioners will take their concerns into account. Allison Haley, who moved to the area from Carmel, expressed her worries about the changing landscape. She got engaged on the property and appreciates its scenic views. She fears that the development could open the door for more industrial projects in the future.

"What happened with LEAP Lebanon... deviated so many residents in this town... and people lost a lot of hope. If this precedent is set, if this exception is granted, that hope will be lost,” Haley said.

wrtv

During a recent Area Planning Commission meeting, R-L Turner Corporation stated it has no plans to develop the remainder of the land it owns and does not desire commercial neighbors. The Boone County Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the rezoning request Monday morning at 9:00 AM.