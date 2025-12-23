Safety concerns spark discussion over Lebanon’s e-bike regulations

LEBANON — E-bikes have surged in popularity in recent years. Lebanon officials say more riders are taking them onto public sidewalks, prompting concerns about safety and a push for new regulations.

“They are not paying attention when they come up to crosswalks; they don’t stop, they don’t pay attention to laws, they just go across,” City Councilman Robert Hawkins said.

Hawkins introduced an ordinance that would regulate e-bikes in the city. His initial proposal would have prohibited them on bike trails, but after public feedback, he shifted his focus toward age restrictions.

“Right now my e-bike ordinance only allows 14 and older only. We don’t want little young kids on them,” Hawkins said. “That’s just to me kind of dangerous to put a young kid on an electric bike on the city streets with cars when they aren’t really familiar with the laws.”

Lebanon resident and avid e-bike user Denise Niblick said she supports safety measures but worries that age restrictions will be difficult to enforce, especially if parents are unaware of the rules.

“Maybe looking a little bit more at how we regulate speeds and make sure that we are sharing education with the public to know when it’s a dangerous speed on these shared pedestrian and biking paths,” Niblick said.

Jackob Morales with the Central Indiana Cycling Advocacy Committee — which has helped craft e-bike policy in other cities, including Carmel — also favors speed regulation over age limits.

“Kids need to move around their neighborhood, their city, get to school, what have you,” Morales said. “So they fill a critical niche. So it’s important that we accommodate those while we make sure pedestrians and the riders themselves are safe.”

Hawkins said he plans to gather more public input before the council makes any final decisions.

Residents can share their opinions during Lebanon City Council meetings, which are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:15 p.m. They may also contact Hawkins or other council members directly. You can see how to do so by clicking here.

