State grant funds Cross Haven Sensory Garden for Arc of Greater Boone County

LEBANON — Sounds, sights and smells are all important sensory receptors, but they can be overwhelming for people with disabilities. A new sensory garden in Lebanon aims to be a place of respite while also serving as an educational space for the Arc of Greater Boone County.

wrtv

Jai Mathew is one of the clients who will benefit from the new space. She has a mild intellectual disability and takes pride in the Arc of Greater Boone County’s Cross Haven Sensory Garden. Some of her artwork currently hangs in the garden.

wrtv

She has been a client with the Arc of Greater Boone County for seven years. The organization encouraged her to continue creating art and helped her turn it into more than a hobby. She said she is excited about the space because she can continue to share her art and help others express themselves.

wrtv

"It's peaceful and you can have a little picnic right here,” Mathew said. “You can bring some food or vegetables. And I like seeing the butterflies, that's my favorite part. "

wrtv

The sensory garden is something the Arc has wanted to create for about 12 years. It was built after the organization received a state grant. The investment of roughly $46,000 serves as more than a pretty place.

"We've got different things in here right now, such as herbs and plants that we can relate to cooking classes and other things,” Pam Verbarg, executive director of the Arc of Greater Boone County, said.

Brent Aldrich, the artist who helped create the garden, chose sensory-friendly plants to help people with disabilities interact with nature.

wrtv

"So we planted a persimmon tree, which is an edible that is native,” Brent Aldrich, the project's artist, said. “Not super common, but we've got one of those started. Honey locust, which make noise. Another one that is visually interesting, interesting to touch, interesting to hear."

wrtv

As for clients like Mathew, she already has ideas for the garden’s future.

"I am thinking about making this door have a sunflower with the butterflies on it coming to the garden,” Mathew said.

For more information about the Arc of Greater Boone County, visit its website.