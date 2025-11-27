Watch Us Farm expansion will boost job training for kids and adults with disabilities

ZIONSVILLE — Watch Us Farm in Zionsville is expanding its location and mission to provide job training for people with intellectual disabilities.

WRTV

The nonprofit is expanding on 25 acres near U.S. 421 and 156th Street that will allow it to increase the number of people it serves. Right now, Watch Us Farm’s CEO, Janice Agarwal, says the organization helps about 12 people a year; the new site would allow it to assist around 100 people a year.

WRTV

"After high school, if they don't have jobs and we don't get them into the system, it costs around a million dollars a kid. So we are actually working to save our community money,” Janice Agarwal, the CEO of Watch Us Farm, said.

The farm currently has a greenhouse where participants work and animals they care for. The new site will provide more vocational training opportunities and supportive housing where participants can learn to live independently.

WRTV

"They can learn how to be a barista, they can learn how to do all the cleaning and set up on-the-job training while our community is able to be a part of that,” Agarwal said. “Working with Purdue University, we will design eight big greenhouses that will grow local food."

WRTV

The Zionsville Town Council approved the project, which town leaders and the farm say will benefit the whole community.

"It helps preserve our rural character, and it helps speak to the need of a certain segment of our population that we are very happy to support,” Zionsville Mayor John Stehr said.

WRTV

Farm leaders hope the project is the beginning of a greater effort.

"This is a pilot program that we hope to move all over Indiana,” Agarwal said.

Much of the food produced on the farm is purchased by local restaurants in Zionsville and sold at the farmers' market. Watch Us Farm hopes to break ground on the new property next summer. The total project is expected to cost about $14 million.

For more information about the farm, visit Watch Us Farm’s website.