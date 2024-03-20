Whitestown PD investigating after 1-year-old shot in hotel

WHITESTOWN — An investigation is underway after a 1-year-old was critically wounded in a shooting in a Whitestown Hotel.

According to Whitestown PD, officers and other emergency crews were called just before 11 p.m. to the Woodspring Suites Extended Stay Hotel on Perryworth Road for a person shot.

There, officers located a 1-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the stomach and immediately began administering emergency treatment.

The child was reported in stable but critical condition.

According to police, the toddler's 22-year-old father was handling the gun at the time of the shooting. He was reportedly taking the magazine out of the gun when it fired.