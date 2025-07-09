Whitestown’s proposed water utility sale: What residents need to know

WHITESTOWN — Town leaders are considering selling Whitestown’s water utility to Citizens Energy Group.

It's a move town officials say could bring lower rates and more reliable service, but would shift control.

During a public meeting on Tuesday, officials laid out the proposal and encouraged residents to get involved in the decision-making process.

Eric Nichols, a town representative, explained that Citizens already supplies water to Whitestown at the wholesale level.

“We’re essentially cutting out the middleman,” he said.

Nichols noted that Citizens is regulated by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), which adds transparency and public accountability.

Supporters say the sale would result in lower rates, more efficient service and fewer water outages, which is especially important as Whitestown sees rapid growth.

Former Indianapolis mayor and current Whitestown resident Greg Ballard strongly backed the move.

“Citizens is a good company, and they already supply the water, so this makes sense,” Ballard said. “We’ve gone from 500 people to nearly 15,000 in 25 years."

The town’s expansion is closely tied to the nearby LEAP Innovation District, which is attracting major employers like Eli Lilly and Meta.

Nichols said growth in the LEAP area is already increasing demand for housing, schools and water infrastructure in Whitestown.

“LEAP will be served by Citizens anyway,” he added, “Having those lines run through town also adds redundancy to our system and helps prevent future outages.”

Not all residents are convinced. Erica Campbell said she left the meeting with unanswered questions.

Campbell questioned whether the proposed sale price reflects the true value of the utility.

“I think Whitestown utilities could probably be sold for more than what’s being proposed,” Campbell said. “I’d encourage more residents to attend the next meeting and get informed.”

Next steps include a special council session in about two weeks, followed by a second public hearing during the August council meeting.

If the sale is approved, it would move to a formal review process with the IURC, which includes public input opportunities.