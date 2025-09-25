Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesLocal NewsIn Your CommunityBoone County

Actions

Zionsville Police train officers to fly drones to boost safety

Zionsville PD adds drones to aid nighttime responses, crowd monitoring
Zionsville Police train officers to fly drones to boost safety
Screenshot 2025-09-25 at 5.47.20 PM.png
Posted

ZIONSVILLE — The Zionsville Police Department is training officers to fly drones as part of a new program officials say will boost officer safety and help fight crime as the community grows.

Screenshot 2025-09-25 at 5.46.28 PM.png

The department added drones a few months ago and already has used the technology to assist in a nighttime incident, officials said. Spencer Stuart is the lead drone pilot for the Zionsville Police Department and helped guide officers to a suspect.

Screenshot 2025-09-25 at 5.47.03 PM.png

"At nighttime, the drone is basically good for everything because I can see a lot of what regular eyes can't see. So I got the drone up in, I want to say less than 45 seconds, and I was able to see them running away from a vehicle. So, almost immediate response time," Spencer Stuart, the Lead Drone Pilot at the Zionsville Police Department, said.

Screenshot 2025-09-25 at 5.46.06 PM.png

Officers were able to use the drone’s footage to track and apprehend the suspect, the department said. This is the first year Zionsville has had drones and certified drone pilots on staff.

Screenshot 2025-09-25 at 5.45.50 PM.png

"It creates a situation where you can keep your officer safer, you can keep your community safer, it extends our reach when we are searching for suspects or even a lost kid. It helps out in a lot of different ways," Joshua Samuelson, the Captain of Operations at Zionsville Police Department, said.

Screenshot 2025-09-25 at 5.46.54 PM.png

Officials also say drones help during special events by estimating attendance and helping plan staffing and security.

"It allows us to check places a little quicker, a little more thoroughly. In addition, we can keep watch of the event throughout the event,” Samuelson said.

Screenshot 2025-09-25 at 5.46.15 PM.png

All trained officers must become certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. While some community members have raised privacy concerns, the department says the equipment is intended to increase public safety.

Screenshot 2025-09-25 at 5.45.56 PM.png

"We are not trying to spy on you... But this is for safety reasons,” Stuart said.

The department’s goal is to have at least one drone pilot on every shift. Zionsville added the drone capability without impacting its budget; officer training was funded through a grant.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV-1728738361-NeighborhoodNews-InYourCommunity-Digital_Meredith_Boone_480x360.jpg

Meet Your Community Reporter Meredith Hackler