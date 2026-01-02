Zionsville organization awarded for conservation amid ongoing community development

ZIONSVILLE — A 215-acre nature preserve in Zionsville is receiving a $25,000 grant from the Indianapolis-based Meridian Foundation, as the community works to balance growth with conservation efforts.

The Zionsville Park Foundation's Carpenter Nature Preserve is set to open its first phase in May. The project will feature a new pavilion, playground, scenic overlook, walkway and multiple nature trails.

"[It began with] An idea for an abandoned golf course, 215 acres, formerly known as Wolf Run Golf Course, and it was like, this could be a magnet, a regional beautiful nature preserve with a nature center that's attractive to people from all over central Indiana," said Tim Casady with the Zionsville Parks Foundation.

The preserve represents a significant conservation victory for the growing community. The site was once proposed for housing development but is now being preserved as protected green space.

Residents are embracing the preservation effort as Zionsville continues to expand.

"We moved here about four years ago from Illinois, and I really loved some of the rural nature of the place, and now I see building all over the place, so I'm really happy that they're preserving something," said Zionsville resident Bernadette Shekleton.

"You need someplace to, you know, get away from everyday life and, you know, see nature, and I think it's great," added neighbor Eric Gingerich.

The project began six years ago with a vision to create a regional destination that would attract visitors from across central Indiana. Casady told WRTV Friday the foundation will continue working to protect what makes Zionsville unique.

"It's kind of a tribute to Zionsville residents and a vision, their vision for the future for the community," Casady said.

You can find more information on the full plans for the Carpenter Nature Preserve project by clicking here.