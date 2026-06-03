Boston Scientific to build $138M medical device facility in Indiana

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WRTV) — A global leader in medical device technology has chosen central Indiana for its next medical device distribution facility.

Boston Scientific Corporation will build a $138 million, 500,000-square-foot facility at Plainfield Innovation Park, creating up to 300 high-wage jobs, Gov. Mike Braun (R) announced Wednesday.

The center will support and enhance Boston Scientific’s U.S.-based distribution and logistics operations, featuring advanced technology, light manufacturing and regulatory compliance processes. Groundbreaking is expected later this year.

“Indiana’s commitment to further advancing our already robust life sciences sector continues to pay dividends as we welcome Boston Scientific to Plainfield,” Braun said in a release. “This new facility can bolster the state’s global leadership in life sciences and medical device innovation while creating hundreds of high-skilled, high-wage jobs, providing more opportunities for Hoosiers to advance their skills, grow their careers and provide for their families.”

Once complete, the facility will manage worldwide distribution of Boston Scientific’s medical devices. The company says its products help treat more than 48 million patients annually.

The project supports Braun’s life sciences initiative — a commitment to investing $1 billion over 10 years in agricultural and life sciences — and the BioHeartland program, aimed at growing Indiana’s position in the life sciences industry.