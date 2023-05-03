Bottleworks and Ironworks Indy Hotels recognized by AAA for quality and consistency

INDIANAPOLIS — Bottleworks Hotel and Ironworks Hotel Indy are among nine Indianapolis hotels being recognized by AAA for their commitment to quality and consistency in the hospitality industry.

AAA has included both of the hotels on their list of Four Diamond Hotels for 2023.

The company says the hotels included in the list excel in the categories of quality and consistency.

Diamond Inspectors are trained professionals who travel across North America to conduct unannounced, in-person property inspections.

The inspectors judge on four different aspects, including cleanliness, comfort, cuisine and consistency.

AAA inspections include ATP surface testing, which is the same technology used to verify cleanliness in the healthcare and food service industries. They also evaluate the hotel’s quality of amenities and level of hospitality.

Bottleworks Hotel, located at 850 Massachusetts Ave, is included in the Bottleworks District — a $300 million development that reimagined a 1930’s Coca-Cola bottling plant.

At the main entrance of the 139-room building, a hand railing winds up the hotel staircase in a decorated stairwell that resembles vintage soda fountains, while the ceiling design resembles fizz.

WRTV/Otis Jones The Bottleworks Hotel lobby.

Ironworks Hotel Indy, located at 2721 E. 86th St, pays homage to America’s manufacturing past. The 120-room hotel honors history yet blends in modern-day amenities.

Photo Provided

“Earning AAA Four Diamond designations at both Bottleworks Hotel and Ironworks Hotel Indy is an incredible honor for Geronimo Hospitality Group and a testament to our lodging team’s commitment to providing memorable experiences for our guests in Indianapolis,” Erin McDonald, Vice President of Lodging for Geronimo Hospitality Group, said. “From pre-arrival to departure and post-stay, quality and consistency is a top priority.”

