Bottleworks Hotel named best place to stay in entire U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS — Bottleworks Hotel has picked up a distinct honor of being named the best place to stay in the United States by Yelp.

The Mass Ave. hotel exists at the old Coca-Cola bottling factory. In recent years the area has had a resurgence into the Bottleworks district — with a focal point being the hotel.

According to Yelp, the hotel has been converted into an art deco masterpiece in Indianapolis’ reimagined downtown district. According to Yelpers, the hotel makes guests feel truly pampered, and features top on-site amenities, including a movie theater, bowling alley for the kiddos, spa & yoga studio, and a bespoke cocktail bar for the perfect nightcap.

To check out the entire list, visit the list.