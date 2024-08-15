Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Bottleworks Hotel named one of best boutique hotels in the country

04-(Bottleworks Lobby-Exterior Update).jpg
KENDALL MCQUAY
04-(Bottleworks Lobby-Exterior Update).jpg
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — The country has voted and Bottlewokrs Hotel on Mass Ave. has been named on of the 10 best boutique hotels in the country.

According to votes for the USA Today's list on best boutique hotels, Bottleworks Hotel comes in as the fifth best in the United States.

The top 10 hotels are voted on by readers after editors narrow the field down to final nominees.

Bottleworks Hotel was the only Indiana hotel to make the list and one of only two hotels in the Midwest to make the list.

The winner was the Gunrunner Hotel in Florence, Alabama.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | August 15, 11am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.