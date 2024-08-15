Bottleworks Hotel named one of best boutique hotels in the country

INDIANAPOLIS — The country has voted and Bottlewokrs Hotel on Mass Ave. has been named on of the 10 best boutique hotels in the country.

According to votes for the USA Today's list on best boutique hotels, Bottleworks Hotel comes in as the fifth best in the United States.

The top 10 hotels are voted on by readers after editors narrow the field down to final nominees.

Bottleworks Hotel was the only Indiana hotel to make the list and one of only two hotels in the Midwest to make the list.

The winner was the Gunrunner Hotel in Florence, Alabama.

