Box truck and bicycle collide in fatal crash on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a box truck and a bicyclist on Indy's southwest side Friday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Miller Street and S. Lynhurst Drive around 12:30 p.m.

Officers responded to reports of a personal injury crash at the location, which has now been confirmed as fatal.

Police said the collision involved a box truck and a bicycle. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. As a standard procedure in fatal crashes, the driver was transported to the hospital for a blood test.

The IMPD Fatal Crash Investigation Team has been dispatched to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

