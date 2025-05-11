Boxing gym opens on east side with focus on youth mentorship

INDIANAPOLIS — On East 38th Street, a new boxing gym is throwing more than punches.

It’s giving young people structure, mentorship and a chance to learn about character values.

Down But Not Out (DBNO) officially opened its new facility on May 10 with a community event.

For founder Alphonso Bailey, this moment was decades in the making.

Bailey’s story starts in 1981, when he was incarcerated as a young man.

After prison, he turned to boxing and eventually earned a spot on the U.S.A. International Boxing Team.

After his release, he returned home to Indianapolis with a mission: to use the sport that changed his life to help young people avoid the mistakes he made.

“I’ve always had a desire to give back to the people that helped me,” Bailey said. “When I got out, I saw a lot of kids who needed help.”

That mission turned into Down But Not Out, which began in 2019 as a school-based boxing program. The gym teaches more than footwork and technique. It focuses on character: doing the right thing, walking away from conflict and uplifting others.

“We teach kids how to be better people,” Bailey said. “That’s always been the priority.”

One of those kids is Jaylen Beckwith, who joined the program in 2020. Now 24, Beckwith is a trainer at DBNO.

“Coach is a beautiful person,” Beckwith said. “I needed someone like that in my life."

Bailey’s impact on youth like Beckwith is what caught the attention of Mapt Solutions, a local strategic consulting firm.

DBNO was selected as the winner of Mapt’s annual Transformation Challenge, receiving $75,000 in strategic services and a $25,000 cash award.

That support helped Bailey create a long-term plan, define the organization’s identity and open a permanent space.

The newly renovated gym, now open full-time, will allow DBNO to reach more youth across Indianapolis.

“It’s more than just boxing,” said Beckwith. “The talks we have about character stay with you.”

