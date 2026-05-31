Boy dies, several injured in I-65 crash in Jackson County

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WRTV) — A multivehicle crash in Jackson County Saturday resulted in several injuries and the death of a 12-year-old boy from New Albany.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department says the four-vehicle crash happened around 5:21 p.m. Saturday on southbound I-65.

The crash, whose cause has not been revealed, involved a Chevy Impala, a Mini Cooper, a semi-truck, and a Dodge pickup hauling a fifth-wheel camper.

The 12-year-old, a passenger in the Chevy, died at the scene. Medics airlifted the three other occupants in the Impala to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Two people occupying the Mini Cooper also sustained injuries. The department says they were treated at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour and later released.

The drivers of the Dodge and the semi did not report injuries.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for "an extended period of time" while crews were on the scene.

Several agencies responded to the crash, including the sheriff's department, Indiana State Police, the Seymour Police Department, four fire departments, two EMS services, and "multiple air ambulances."