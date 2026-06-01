Boy drowns after jumping off boat in LaGrange County

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a boy who drowned over the weekend in LaGrange County.

At around 5 p.m. Saturday, LaGrange County dispatchers received a report of a drowning at Witmer Lake near Wolcottville, which is 160 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Upon arrival, conservation officers learned that a boy jumped from a boat into the water and did not resurface. Other passengers on the boat jumped into the water to search for the boy, but could not find him, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday.

At 8:15 p.m., conservation officers found the boy’s body in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indiana DNR says the boy, whose name and age were not provided, was from Millersburg, a town in Elkhart County.

