Brand new pedestrian bridge coming to Ellenberger Park on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — After a long wait, Ellenberger Park on the city's east side is getting a new bridge. Neighbors say it'll make their community safer and more accessible.

The bridge was an Irvington neighborhood staple but it closed in 2022 due to safety concerns.

"The community was really coming together to figure out how do we get a replacement for the bridge," said Andy Nielsen, City-County councilor for District 14. "Just a few days ago, I was able to announce we will be getting a new pedestrian bridge hopefully by the end of next year."

WRTV Brand new pedestrian bridge coming to Ellenberger Park on east side of Indianapolis

Nielsen says after long conversations with Indy Parks and the Department of Public Works, there's now a clear timeline for the bridge's return.

He says the community has tirelessly advocated for the upgrade.

"It's being funded and pulled into a Pleasant Run Rehabilitation Project and cost savings from that project will help pay for the brand new bridge," said Nielsen.

William Baldwin and Dicky Smith live by the park and say the new bridge will make make their community more accessible.

"It's going to be nice to be able to use it again and to be able to go right across the street," said Baldwin.

They are glad the city is using resources to upgrade their park.

"It's nice to see it being fixed up again," said Smith. "It's a nice park but any improvement helps."

