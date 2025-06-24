Brandy and Monica to bring The Boy Is Mine Tour to Indianapolis this fall

INDIANAPOLIS — Brandy and Monica have officially announced their first-ever co-headlining tour, set to kick off this fall with a stop in Indianapolis.

The duo will bring The Boy is Mine Tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, October 19.

This tour celebrates more than 25 years since the release of their duet “The Boy Is Mine,” which dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 consecutive weeks and became a hallmark of late '90s R&B.

The tour will feature an impressive lineup of special guests, including GRAMMY-winning superstar Kelly Rowland, singer-songwriter Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts, the recent winner of American Idol Season 23.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 27.