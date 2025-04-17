Braun announces crackdown on 'nuisance bars' to create 'safer streets and stronger communities'

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun announced on Thursday a collaboration between police agencies to address public safety concerns surrounding 'nuisance bars.'

The joint effort brings together the Indiana State Police and the Alcohol & Tobacco Commission's Excise Police. The agencies are tasked with addressing the crime, drugs and disturbances that surrounds these "so-called nuisance bars," the governor's office said in the announcement.

‘Nuisance bars’ refers to bars, nightclubs, and other establishments that are permissive of crime and violence.

The governor's office said annual public nuisance violations, including shootings, stabbings and drug related activity, have increased by 34% since 2019.

“So-called ‘nuisance bars’ present a serious public safety threat, becoming hubs for crime, drugs, and violence that make our communities more dangerous and drive down nearby property values," Governor Braun said in a statement. "This partnership between the Indiana Excise Police and the Indiana State Police will make for safer streets and stronger communities.”

The governor's office said the Alcohol & Tobacco Commission plans to hire a new Excise Superintendent to work with the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police and the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association to communicate the role of Indiana Excise police to local departments and identify ways to collaborate.

The two departments will explore opportunities to collaborate on this shared mission, such as cross-training and sharing resources over the next four years.