Braun extends gas tax holiday for third time

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun announced on Wednesday a third extension of the state’s gas tax holiday, suspending both the state’s gas usage and gas excise taxes.

The new extension will cover Hoosiers until July 7; this month’s cut-off was originally set for Sunday.

Braun first issued the suspension in April as a form of relief from the state’s “energy emergency.” According to Braun, state law will allow the extended relief up to 120 days without requiring a special session of the General Assembly.

For June, the Gasoline Usage Tax is set at $0.265 per gallon, while the Gasoline Excise Tax is currently $0.36 per gallon. Braun says “suspending both taxes saves Hoosiers more than 62 cents per gallon at the pump.”

“Indiana has the cheapest gas in the country because we are using every tool in the toolbox to save Hoosier families money. Affordability is my number one priority,” Braun said in a release.

Citing AAA, a release from the governor’s office says Indiana has some of the cheapest gas in the country, the average for regular unleaded gas sitting at around $3.585 a gallon.

This is a developing story.