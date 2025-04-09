Braun signs two executive orders related to Indiana Department of Correction

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed a series of executive orders on Wednesday that center around the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC), according to a news release from the governor's office.

The first executive order aims to help inmates acquire employment after they are released from IDOC, and the second focuses on improving working conditions for correctional officers.

Executive Order 25-46: Improving Opportunity and Reducing Recidivism by Improving the Path for Reentry within the Department of Correction.

Braun's office stated one key factor to reduce recidivism is employment. Former inmates who are unable to maintain employment in the three years after release reoffend at a rate of 52%. The rate reportedly decreases to 16% for those who do maintain employment.

The order aims to improve employment pathways for formerly incarcerated individuals and work with community partners to secure temporary housing for individuals upon release.

“Hoosiers are safer when inmates have a clear pathway toward gainful employment and stable housing after they are released," Braun said in the release. "This executive order aims to lower the reoffending rate by helping formerly incarcerated individuals find work and avoid homelessness.”

Executive Order 25-47: Promoting Public Safety and Prison Security by Directing the Indiana Department of Correction to Implement Strategies to Improve Employee Retention.

This executive order is designed to improve employee retention in the IDOC. The release states the order directs the Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction to develop a comprehensive strategy for improving employee retention, specifically including:



Establishing benchmarks and quarterly reports related to employee turnover, with a breakdown by facility, parole district, business unit, and shift assignment to identify areas for improvement.

Evaluating onboarding and training practices, including establishing a four-week ‘pre-service’ academic program followed by on-the-job training.

Developing a comprehensive retention plan using employee surveys and exit interviews to gather feedback on working conditions and refine retention strategies.

Indiana Department of Correction employees oversee more than 24,000 inmates in 21 facilities, and more than 7,000 parolees.

“Our corrections officers have a really tough job, and do it exceptionally well," Braun said in the release. "Today, I’m taking action to make sure we retain our great correctional employees with a comprehensive approach to employee retention: we’ll be improving training, listening to employees’ feedback on their work environment and leadership effectiveness, and using data to identify high turnover areas where we can improve.”

RELATED | How hard is it to re-enter society after serving time? UIndy students found out

