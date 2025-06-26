Breaking barriers and opening doors for Indianapolis high schoolers

INDIANAPOLIS — At the University of Indianapolis, a transformative experience is underway this summer.

The 3rd annual Summer Success Camp is helping local high school students realize that college isn’t just a dream.

Rebecca Franks, who runs the camp, emphasizes the importance of breaking down barriers for these students.

“This camp is just breaking barriers and letting these students know you have the ability," said Franks. "You just have to believe and find the support and resources we can offer."

This year, 79 students are participating in the camp, and more than 70 percent of them would be the first in their families to attend college.

The camp even pays students $200 to attend, reinforcing the program’s commitment to making college attainable for all.

On Wednesday, the students gathered to create “vision boards,” which are creative projects that help them visualize their future careers. These activities are just one part of a comprehensive program designed to build confidence, knowledge and direction.

For rising junior Tuchin Par, the camp has been eye-opening.

“Before, I didn’t really know much about college or anything like that, but with this camp and going here two times, I’ve already learned a lot about multiple different types of majors,” she shares.

Tuchin says attending college would be a historic milestone for her family.

“It would actually be me and my brother being first in our family going to college, so that’s really big for me," said Par.

Raven Tindall, another junior, echoes the sentiment.

“This has helped me learn how to socialize better and how to talk to people,” she says. “I know what I want to do, and this is just helping me understand what classes I need to take to get there.”

Rebecca Franks says the overall goal is to show these students what’s possible.

“We want them to take everything they learned this week to help empower them with their future choices," said Franks.

With the Summer Success Camp, the University of Indianapolis is not just teaching high school students about college. It’s lighting the path to their futures.