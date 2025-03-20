Breaking Barriers: Indiana man turns passion for agriculture into thriving drone business

INDIANAPOLIS— An Indiana man is proving that determination can break down barriers by starting his own company despite life's challenges.

March marks Disability Awareness Month and WRTV is highlighting Kyle Albertson.

He was diagnosed with congenital muscular dystrophy at just nine months old but has refused to let his condition define his future.

Today, he is the owner of a rapidly growing agricultural drone business.

"It's a shock to some people that I can do the things I do," Albertson said. "It's just old habit to me."

Growing up surrounded by agriculture, Albertson spent time on his uncle’s farm, riding tractors, combines and semis. His love for farming led him to join the FFA organization in high school, where he built friendships with like-minded students and expanded his agricultural knowledge.

WRTV/ PENCE MEDIA Kyle Albertson

Despite facing significant health challenges he remained committed to his education.

He enrolled in every agriculture class his school offered and even found creative ways to participate in 4-H. As a 10-year 4-H sheep showman, he designed a halter bracket for his wheelchair, allowing him to lead his lamb in competitions. His time in FFA helped him develop a goal-driven mindset, which fueled his independence.

Albertson pursued his passion for agriculture at Purdue University, graduating in 2021 with a degree in agribusiness.

Throughout his time at Purdue, he continuously explored ways to integrate drones into farming, particularly for spraying crops. Initially, drone photography was a hobby he started in high school, capturing aerial images for local farmers and homeowners.

During the pandemic time, he discovered Rantizo, a company specializing in spray drones and licensing independent contractors for pesticide application.

"More and more people wanted me to take pictures of their houses or farms," he said. "I was looking for different ways to use that more on a commercial side."

WRTV/ PENCE MEDIA Kyle Albertson

In 2021, he took the leap to start his own company called Albertson Drone Service LLC.

"I was one of the first ones in Indiana to do what I'm doing commercially," said Albertson. "Now I think there's around 15 other businesses that do it."

Each year, his business has grown exponentially. By 2025, he has doubled the acres he covers, the number of clients he serves and the ways he utilizes drones for farming applications.

Despite his physical limitations, Albertson has always sought independence.

"I have my license to drive and I drive a modified van with a joystick," he said.

His journey is not just one of personal success but also one of encouragement for others facing adversity.

"If you think you can do it and it's a good business action give it a shot," said Albertson.