Breast cancer survivors walk in ‘Stars of Pink’ fashion show

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of breast cancer survivors, along with their loved ones, packed the JW Mariott in Indianapolis for a great cause.

The 29th annual "Stars of Pink" Survivor Fashion Show, put on by Pink Ribbon Connection, raised money and awareness for breast cancer survivors and those currently going through treatment.

WRTV

Organizers say the event was to ensure nobody faces breast cancer or recovery alone. The models, proudly strutting their fashion, were breast cancer survivors.

Longtime WRTV journalist Barbara Boyd was given an award at the event in recognition and appreciation of her many years of advocacy and breast cancer awareness support.

WRTV

Boyd says she wants every woman to know the importance of self-breast examinations and mammograms.

“We are here to punch that home to all the women today,” Boyd said. “Just because you haven’t had cancer in maybe four or five years and you don’t think you need a mammogram, yes you do.”

WRTV

Boyd shared with WRTV that she is a breast cancer survivor herself. She says one of the main reasons she beat the disease is due to discovering it early on.

“If you think there’s something — if your breast looks different, feels a little different or is milking and you haven’t had a baby — you should try the doctor. Don’t wait. That’s the key,” Boyd said. “We need to do what we need to do to stay alive and stay on top of the world.”

