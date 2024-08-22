Bridge deck overlay work to impact I-65 southbound lanes near Beech Grove

INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic on I-65 near Beech Grove will be shifted this weekend so crews can work on a bridge deck overlay.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will shift I-65 southbound traffic to the left on Thursday and Friday.

On Friday at 9 p.m., crews will close the right lane on I-65 southbound from Keystone Avenue to I-465. Crews will also close the Keystone Avenue to I-65 southbound ramp.

INDOT says the work is expected to be finished by Monday at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Drivers should remember to slow down, use caution and avoid distractions while traveling in and near construction zones.

