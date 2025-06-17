BRIDGING THE GAP: IMPD hosts teen academy camp to help build trust with youth

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is hosting its fourth annual Teen Academy, a free, week-long program giving local youth a firsthand look at what it’s like to work in law enforcement.

Designed for middle schoolers, the program aims to strengthen relationships between officers and the community by engaging teens in interactive learning, leadership building and real-world public safety experiences.

The academy, which runs from June 16 through June 20, has drawn 55 eager participants from across Marion County and beyond.

“We have kids from all over, not just Marion County,” said Major Corey Mims, IMPD. “We have kids from as far as Cloverdale, Indiana."

Throughout the week, students take part in a variety of hands-on activities.

"There’s a lot going on,” said Mims. “We want to let them learn a little bit about what we do in law enforcement, specifically what IMPD does.”

For IMPD, the Teen Academy is about more than just introducing law enforcement careers. It’s about establishing long-term trust with young people.

“It’s extremely important to establish that trust at a young age,” said Mims. “So later in life, when they do interact with a law enforcement officer, they can appreciate those past experiences."

Mims also emphasized the importance of teaching life skills like conflict resolution, especially in an age where youth are increasingly influenced by social media.

“We’re pushing a social media campaign called "Be in the Know" for parents and guardians,” he explained. “It’s about being aware, knowing where your kids are, and who they’re with."

The Teen Academy is just one of several youth-focused programs offered by IMPD. Mims encourages parents to explore year-round opportunities through the department.

