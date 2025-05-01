Bridging the gap... Literally

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new way to travel to the AMP at 16 Tech from downtown Indy and nearby communities.

"It really is more than just a bridge," said Emily Kreuger, President and CEO of the 16 Tech Community Corporation.

It's a new connector off West 10th Street and Riley Hospital Drive.

Krueger said this new opening is literally bridging the gap between the medical corridor, west side neighborhoods, and downtown.

"The 16 Tech Innovation District is being built on land that's historically the site of the city's water infrastructure, and so it's largely remained disconnected from downtown," she said.

The first of its kind bridge was built for anyone who walks, bikes or drives across it.

"We cut the vehicular lanes in half. We were initially contemplating 4 lanes and so we have 2 in its final form," she said.

Feedback from near west side neighbors was included in the plan.

President of Friends of Belmont Beach Teddrick Hardy feels this brings both sides of the community together.

"It connects us organically. We're gonna have to eventually cross paths. I'm sure some people from like the Riverside, 2G area, are going to want to walk the bridge, take their family, end up in Haughville and vice versa," he said.

West side resident Brasjaun Cobbs loves how the bridge connects the downtown to the communities.

"It makes me feel good that they are incorporating downtown with the neighborhoods. That's what they need to do, let young people branch out and get to different places to see different things, see good things and stuff like that," said Cobbs. "As a black resident of the west side, I grew up out here, so, I can let you know we need unity."

Joanna Wilson owns Punkin's Pie Sweet Treats. She's been at the AMP since day one. She describes the AMP as a blessing.

"We've seen ups and downs at the amp and we started it was a tough time too. It was the end of Covid," she said. "The AMP has been a blessing."

She said it's growing. Along with other business owners at the AMP at 16 Tech, she hopes it leads to new opportunities and more foot traffic.

WRTV

"I'm so excited about the bridge. I've been waiting on this and waiting on this the whole 4 years we've been here. We are hoping it will bring so much traffic from the hospitals all over on the other side and maybe some more uh people will come from downtown," said Wilson.

The city of Indianapolis and a $38 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. funded the project.

"We're proud and we hope that the city of Indianapolis will be proud of this too," said Krueger.