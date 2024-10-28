Bringing Signia Hotel to life downtown involves many diverse Indianapolis business leaders

INDIANAPOLIS — A major hotel under construction downtown has been cited as the reason some conventions and big events will keep coming back to Indianapolis.

The work to bring the Signia Hotel to life involves many diverse business leaders who are coming together to change the city's skyline.

The city says the project is helping small minority businesses thrive.

WRTV Construction on the Indiana Convention Center expansion and Signia Hotel in Indianapolis.

"I want to continue to be a trailblazer for women specifically in construction," said Ashley Collins with HG Metals.

HG Metals is one of many small businesses involved in constructing the Signia Hotel downtown.

The $510 million project is set to be a 40-story, 800-room hotel owned by the city and managed by Hilton.

The project is in connection with the expansion of the Indiana Convention Center.

"My stepmom, dad and oldest brother started this company almost 20-years-ago," said Collins. "I learned about it over the dinner table."

She says she hopes her work inspires others and shows them opportunities are out there.

"I wanted to be a breath of fresh air for those that have struggled to try to get onto this project," said Collins. "I want to let people know that the possibility exists."

The Capital Improvement Board and AECOM hunt helped give her and many other business owners the opportunity to work on the hotel.

The project includes veterans, women and minority-owned small businesses.

"It makes sense for us to have businesses that represent all of society," said David Fredricks. "We want to make sure that those businesses get a fair opportunity to participate."

Fredricks is the Director of Minority and Women Business Development for the city and says this project is an example of the free connections and opportunities the office can bring.

"While we have a lot of small diverse businesses here in the city the challenge is making sure that those businesses have the capacity to participate," said Fredricks.

Collins says these contract opportunities are important for her company and the city.

The Signia Hotel is expected to open in fall 2026.