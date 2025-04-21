Bringing the community together: More than 1,000 kids show up to The Ross Foundation’s annual Easter Egg Hunt

INDIANAPOLIS -- On Saturday, The Ross Foundation held its annual Easter Egg Hunt. The goal is to help families well beyond the Easter holiday.

“Bringing these experiences to this community, is like, bringing like the Superbowl to a community that is hopeless, especially dealing with the times we are in today,” Dee Ross, The CEO of the Ross Foundation told WRTV on Saturday.

Ross says he started the foundation because he wanted kids to be more involved in their community.

“It made me happy to see people care about the significance of this event,” Ross added.

Ross said that more than 1,000 kids showed up. The foundation said that more than 600 people filled out intake forms.

“We use these types of events to as hooks to draw the community out and then we do intake forms to see what wrap around services you need. So, a lot of people come here not knowing that they will be leaving they never thought they would get, Ross said.

If you are interested in getting involved with The Ross Foundation, click here.