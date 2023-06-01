Bringing your pet to a dog park in Central Indiana? Here's what experts want you to know

INDIANAPOLIS — Keeping your pets safe is on the minds of many doctors at Animal Health Clinics in Central Indiana.

That’s because locally they’re treating lots of they for injuries, diseases and infections.

The common factor? Dog parks.

“There’s definitely a lot of things your pets can pick up and be at risk for getting that you may not be aware of if you haven’t looked into it a little bit first," Dr. Rachael Campbell said.

Things like worms, parasites and viruses are all easily spread in these settings.

Dr. Campbell is the Medical Director at Pet Wellness Clinics in Ingalls and says we’re seeing a lot of these cases in Central Indiana.

“We’re definitely seeing a lot of Giardia. That’s one that’s not always picked up on routine screenings…It is a small, tiny parasite that’s very hard to see on a routine screening. People can get Giardia as well," Campbell said.

Camille Sarabia and Jordan Starnes walk their furry family members around downtown Indianapolis at least once a day.

“Socialization for him. Just to get out some extra energy so it’s a good opportunity to play and have fun," Sarabia said.

They like to bring their 11-year-old yorkie Rico and 2-year-old husky Atari to the local dog parks.

“Near Natural State Provisions, little restaurant over there and then also we like Metazoa Brewery. But they can get a little busy sometimes," Starnes said.

They say they always make sure their pooches are up-to-date on their vaccinations before taking them in to an environment with other animals.

That's exactly what Dr. Campbell recommends.

“Make sure your pet is up to date on their vaccinations, their fecal checks, things like that. Make sure you’re protecting the other animals there too," Campbell said.

Besides health risks, she says it’s important to recognize safety concerns as well.

“If you’re around animals that aren’t used to being around other pets or are there to be socialized because maybe they’re a little bit awkward or need some socialization, but then of course that can be something that’s dangerous.”

One of the biggest tips experts have is to not take your pet to a dog park if they’re showing signs of illness, even if you’re not sure or they’re acting weird, don’t risk it.

It’s also important to monitor your dog’s temperament because you don’t want to push them into an environment where they feel unsafe.