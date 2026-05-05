Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

British indie star beabadoobee coming to Indianapolis in August

2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend One - Day 3
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
beabadoobee performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend One - Day 3
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — London-based indie artist beabadoobee is bringing her 2026 tour to Indianapolis.

The British singer will perform at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Tuesday, August 4. The show is part of the Jack Daniel's Concert Series.

Beabadoobee, whose real name is Beatrice Laus, has become one of the biggest voices in indie music.

Her latest album, "This Is How Tomorrow Moves," hit No. 1 on UK charts in 2024.

She was chosen as the first artist to support Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. She's also opened for Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

The Indianapolis show is part of a limited four-date U.S. tour. She just finished a sold-out headline tour across the US, UK, EU and Asia in 2025.

General admission tickets go on sale May 8 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.