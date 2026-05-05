British indie star beabadoobee coming to Indianapolis in August

INDIANAPOLIS — London-based indie artist beabadoobee is bringing her 2026 tour to Indianapolis.

The British singer will perform at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Tuesday, August 4. The show is part of the Jack Daniel's Concert Series.

Beabadoobee, whose real name is Beatrice Laus, has become one of the biggest voices in indie music.

Her latest album, "This Is How Tomorrow Moves," hit No. 1 on UK charts in 2024.

She was chosen as the first artist to support Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. She's also opened for Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

The Indianapolis show is part of a limited four-date U.S. tour. She just finished a sold-out headline tour across the US, UK, EU and Asia in 2025.

General admission tickets go on sale May 8 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.