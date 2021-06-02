Broad Ripple caboose owner asks for more time now that city has ownership

INDIANAPOLIS — One Broad Ripple landmark could soon be removed now that the city is taking over the property. But, the current owner of the "Little Red Caboose" is asking for more time.

The caboose — which is no longer red — sits on Cornell Avenue, right next to the Monon Trail, which's owned by the city. The lease for the land expired in 2015 and Indy Parks says the city has not received any payments since then.

Just a few weeks ago, the previous owner of the caboose donated it to Kevin Wurster's non-profit organization. He would like to turn the property into a free watering station and cafe, but Wurster and his supporters say he needs more time.

"We're just simply praying that the governor, and or the mayor, could see this and please help. It's not rocket science. Congressmen, senators, somebody please help save this caboose," Bryan Pedigo, a friend of the current owner, said.

Indy Parks says it has been working since 2007 to remind everyone involved with the property that the lease would eventually end. And the caboose would need to be moved or become property of the city.

Officials are working on figuring out the next steps for the caboose, while the land it sits on will become part of the Monon Trail Widening Project this summer.

The caboose is more than 100 years old and used to run on the Monon Railroad.