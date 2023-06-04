Broad Ripple Duck Race returns to Rainbow Bridge

INDIANAPOLIS — A fun filled day of duck racing returned to the Broad Ripple Rainbow Bridge on Sunday.

WRTV

Since 2012, The Broad Ripple Duck Race hosted by the Broad Ripple Village Association (BRVA) brings the community together while supporting the programs and projects of the BRVA.

"All the proceeds go right back into the community, whether its beautification efforts or putting up new art murals and things like that," BRVA Executive Director Jordan Dillon said.

This year's race was presented by DAVID Electric.

3000 rubber ducks competed, floating from the Hope Plumbing Start Line, west down the canal to the AudioChuck Finish Line.

WRTV

Prizes were awarded to first, second, and third place finishers. All prizes were gift cards provided by Broad Ripple merchants with the first place prize being valued at over $600.

The Rainbow Bridge was also filled with tents with vendors from local business and children's activities.