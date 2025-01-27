Watch Now
Broad Ripple hot chicken restaurant closes its doors

BROAD RIPPLE — Another Broad Ripple business has closed its doors.

Joella’s Hot Chicken, located at 1072 Broad Ripple Avenue, announced the restaurant permanently closed on Sunday, January 26.

“We want to thank our team and guests who we have been fortunate enough to serve since we opened,” the restaurant said in a social media post.

No reason was given for the closure. Another Joella’s Hot Chicken location on 96th Street in Indianapolis will remain operational.

This announcement comes shortly after Casba, a Broad Ripple bar, shut down after 40 years of business.

