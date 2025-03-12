Broadway in Indianapolis announces 2025/2026 season

INDIANAPOLIS — Broadway in Indianapolis has revealed its 2025/2026 season, featuring a diverse array of renowned productions set to light up the stages at Clowes Memorial Hall and the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

“The 2025/2026 Broadway in Indianapolis season has something for everyone,” said Leslie Broecker, President of Broadway in Indianapolis. “We have new shows direct from Broadway and our most requested returns. Indianapolis’ appetite for Broadway continues to grow, and we know audiences are in for a real treat with this new lineup.”

2025-2026 SEASON SHOWS

Nov 4 - 9, 2025: Les Misérables

In November, audiences will be moved by Les Misérables at Clowes Memorial Hall, showcasing the epic tale of redemption during revolutionary France.

Dec 2 - 14, 2025: Hamilton

December brings the iconic Hamilton to the Murat Theatre, a revolutionary musical that combines hip-hop with history to narrate the life of Alexander Hamilton.

Jan 13 - 18, 2026: MJ The Musical

January features MJ The Musical, celebrating Michael Jackson's artistry and hits at the Murat Theatre, promising an electrifying experience.

Mar 17 - 22, 2026: The Wiz

The Wiz returns to Clowes Memorial Hall in March, offering a soul-infused take on the classic Oz story filled with friendship and discovery.

Apr 14 - 19, 2026: Clue

April will delight mystery lovers with Clue at the Murat Theatre, a comedic musical based on the beloved board game and movie.

May 5 - 10, 2026: Beauty and the Beast

Celebrate Disney’s 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast at the Murat Theatre, a magical tale of love and transformation.

Jun 16 - 21, 2026: & Juliet

The season wraps up with & Juliet at Clowes Memorial Hall, a modern twist on Shakespeare’s classic that explores what happens if Juliet chooses her own fate.

Season Ticket Information

Tickets for the 2025-2026 Broadway in Indianapolis season are currently available to renewing subscribers only. New tickets go on sale to the public on April 18. A waitlist is available at www.BroadwayInIndianapolis.com.

Exclusive Season Ticket Holder Rewards



Flexible ticket exchanges

Priority ticket purchasing

Lost ticket insurance

Same premium seating for all shows

Priority renewal for future seasons

Patron Club

Special Patron Club tickets offer the best seating and additional perks like complimentary parking and name recognition in the PLAYBILL program.

Performance Information

Shows typically run for one week at the Old National Centre and Clowes Memorial Hall. Performance times:



Tuesday to Friday at 7 PM

Saturday at 2 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday at 1 PM & 6:30 PM

Accessibility services, including ASL interpretation and audio description, are available upon request.

Group Sales and Single Tickets

Group reservations for 10 or more are accepted. Details can be found at BroadwayGroupSales or by contacting Group Sales Manager Chris Schneider at 317-632-5183. Individual tickets will be available 4-6 weeks before performances.

