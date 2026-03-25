Broadway in Indianapolis announces 2026-2027 season

INDIANAPOLIS — Broadway in Indianapolis has announced its 2026-2027 season, featuring four Indianapolis premieres and the return of several fan favorites.
"Broadway in Indianapolis has assembled a season that truly celebrates the power and variety of live theater," said Leslie Broecker. "Audiences will experience an incredible range of storytelling — blockbuster entertainment, powerful music, and unforgettable moments for Indianapolis theatergoers."
Indianapolis Premieres
Four shows will make their Indianapolis debut this season:
- Mrs. Doubtfire — the hilarious and heartwarming musical based on the beloved film
- The Great Gatsby — the Tony Award-winning musical that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage
- A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical — the true story of an American rock icon
- The Outsiders — the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Musical
Returning Favorites
Four popular shows are also coming back to Indianapolis:
- The Sound of Music — the timeless classic returns by popular demand
- The Book of Mormon — the outrageous musical comedy returns by popular demand
- Disney's The Lion King — makes a triumphant return for a special three-week engagement to open the season
- Hadestown — the haunting and hopeful musical returns as a Season Special for a limited engagement
Full Schedule
- Disney's The Lion King — Old National Centre, Sept. 30 – Oct. 18, 2026
- Mrs. Doubtfire — Clowes Memorial Hall, Nov. 17-22, 2026
- The Great Gatsby — Old National Centre, Dec. 8-13, 2026
- The Sound of Music — Clowes Memorial Hall, Jan. 12-17, 2027
- A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical — Clowes Memorial Hall, Feb. 23-28, 2027
- The Outsiders — Old National Centre, April 13-18, 2027
- The Book of Mormon — Clowes Memorial Hall, May 11-16, 2027
- Hadestown (Season Special) — Clowes Memorial Hall, March 19-21, 2027
Tickets
Season tickets for the 2026-2027 season are currently available for renewing subscribers only. New season tickets go on sale to the general public beginning May 15.
A waitlist is available at BroadwayInIndianapolis.com.
Group reservations (10+) are currently being accepted for all shows. Show information and reservations can be made here or by calling our Group Sales Manager, Chris Schneider, at 317-632-5183.
Tickets for individual shows are not available at this time and typically go on sale to the general public 4-6 weeks prior to the opening of the show.