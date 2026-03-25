Broadway in Indianapolis announces 2026-2027 season

INDIANAPOLIS — Broadway in Indianapolis has announced its 2026-2027 season, featuring four Indianapolis premieres and the return of several fan favorites.

"Broadway in Indianapolis has assembled a season that truly celebrates the power and variety of live theater," said Leslie Broecker. "Audiences will experience an incredible range of storytelling — blockbuster entertainment, powerful music, and unforgettable moments for Indianapolis theatergoers."

Indianapolis Premieres

Four shows will make their Indianapolis debut this season:



Mrs. Doubtfire — the hilarious and heartwarming musical based on the beloved film

The Great Gatsby — the Tony Award-winning musical that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical — the true story of an American rock icon

The Outsiders — the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Musical

Returning Favorites

Four popular shows are also coming back to Indianapolis:



The Sound of Music — the timeless classic returns by popular demand

The Book of Mormon — the outrageous musical comedy returns by popular demand

Disney's The Lion King — makes a triumphant return for a special three-week engagement to open the season

Hadestown — the haunting and hopeful musical returns as a Season Special for a limited engagement

Full Schedule

Disney's The Lion King — Old National Centre, Sept. 30 – Oct. 18, 2026

Mrs. Doubtfire — Clowes Memorial Hall, Nov. 17-22, 2026

The Great Gatsby — Old National Centre, Dec. 8-13, 2026

The Sound of Music — Clowes Memorial Hall, Jan. 12-17, 2027

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical — Clowes Memorial Hall, Feb. 23-28, 2027

The Outsiders — Old National Centre, April 13-18, 2027

The Book of Mormon — Clowes Memorial Hall, May 11-16, 2027

Hadestown (Season Special) — Clowes Memorial Hall, March 19-21, 2027



Tickets

Season tickets for the 2026-2027 season are currently available for renewing subscribers only. New season tickets go on sale to the general public beginning May 15.

A waitlist is available at BroadwayInIndianapolis.com.

Group reservations (10+) are currently being accepted for all shows. Show information and reservations can be made here or by calling our Group Sales Manager, Chris Schneider, at 317-632-5183.

Tickets for individual shows are not available at this time and typically go on sale to the general public 4-6 weeks prior to the opening of the show.

