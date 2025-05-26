Broganville Farm: A Sanctuary of Hope on the Far East side

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's not your typical home, but on the Far East side, Broganville Farm emerges as a beacon of hope, joy, and inspiration for local youth.

“How many animals do you have?” WRTV’s Adam Schumes asked. “I lost count,” comes the playful response.

Kadeem Brogan, a former Air Force member and passionate advocate for inner-city youth, runs this farm with a mission to change the narrative for local children. Brogan says, too many kids have grown numb to the challenges of everyday life, leading Brogan and his team to strive for a different experience.

WRTV

“Our mission is to provide the inner-city youth with something different,” Tatiana Brogan said. “We want them to see there’s more than just violence in their surroundings.”

Brogan’s vision is simple yet profound: “We just try to save one or two children. We aim to give them some type of direction or hope to carry on.” He believes it’s essential to showcase that Indiana holds more opportunities beyond the streets.

WRTV

The farm is now home to the CAFE Nature Park, a vibrant space that often partners with the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside. This summer, Broganville Farm partners with CAFÉ to host a summer camp called Nature Camp, furthering its commitment to local education and engagement.

“With all that we do in schools, my passion just keeps fueling,” Brogan said. “A lot of these kids sit on tablets every day. They need to get outside and see what life is really about.”

Through hands-on experiences and connection to nature, Broganville Farm is proving that change is possible, one child at a time.

Broganville Farm is located near the 11000 block E. 30th St.

For more information about the farm, you can email info.broganville@gmail.com

For more information on CAFÉ click here.

For more information on Nature Camp, contact Tiara Nibbs at tnibbs@cafeindy.org