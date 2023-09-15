Brookside Community Development Corporation working to prevent crime with 'violence interrupters'

INDIANAPOLIS — Advocates at the Brookside Community Development Corporation say they are working to create a change in their community.

This year, they created a violence interrupter position. The position works in partnership with the City of Indianapolis and IMPD. The goal is to stop crime before it happens.

“My job is to work with the most accessible to commit crimes and the most accessible to be a victim of a crime,” Coi Taylor said.

Taylor serves as the neighborhood’s violence interrupter. His goal to work the streets to help slow down crime in his community.

“I grew up in the neighborhood, I’ve been in the streets all my life. I’ve been a victim of crime, I was shot," Taylor said.

Taylor says with the help of the Brookside Community Development Corporation, he was able to change his life.

Now, he is using his skills to help change the lives of others.

“A lot of the crime that’s been going on right now is with the youth. At one, two or three o’clock in the morning a 14, 15 16-year-old shouldn’t be out on the streets with a gun. So, it starts at home,” Taylor said.

For neighbors in the area, they welcome the opportunity for someone to work to make a positive impact in their community.

For those looking to get involved with the Brookside Community Development Corporation, click here.

Advocates say they will be hosting an open house on Sept. 21 at its Refuge Center, located at 3505 Brookside Pkwy S. Drive, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.