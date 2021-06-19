Brown County Dragway owners cleaning up after flooding

BROWN COUNTY — The owners of the Brown County Dragway are cleaning up the track after being forced to cancel Saturday's race due to flooding.

"In less than an hour it went from 3 inches of clear water in the staging lanes to all of the pavement covered, barrels going under," the Dragway posted on Facebook.

"It's just a major setback. We had a huge year planned and some good things planned and something like this is just a big blow," owner Billy Fields said.

Volunteers and racers joined Fields and owner Bandy Russell at the Dragway to help out.

"They want to race as much as we want to have the race for them," Russell said.

The Dragway says there's a chance a race could happen Sunday. If that one has to be canceled, the next race is scheduled for July 25.