Brown County ranked one of America’s best state parks for fall foliage

BROWN COUNTY — Brown County State Park ranked No. 3 on a list of America’s best state parks for fall foliage.

New York Travel Guides released a list of the “15 best state parks for fall foliage in the United States.” They say over 600 state parks were analyzed and compared based on the following criteria:



Reviews about fall colors

Fall photography popularity

Overall rating of the parks

Brown County State Park ranked third overall on the list. It’s the largest state park in Indiana, known for its gorgeous fall colors.

The state park was established in 1929 and has about 1.2 million annual visitors. It's nicknamed the “Little Smokies” because of the area’s resemblance to the Great Smoky Mountains.

