Brown County Sheriff’s deputy involved in “very serious” motorcycle crash

BROWN COUNTY — A Brown County Sheriff's Office deputy has been involved in a “very serious” motorcycle crash Wednesday evening.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy Tim True was involved in a motorcycle crash. Currently, it is unknown the extent of his injuries.

In a Facebook post, the Brown County Sheriff's office described the crash as “very serious.”

“At this time, we are asking for your community prayers and support for him and his family,” the post read.

The incident occurred in Bartholomew County.

WRTV has reached out to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office for more information on the events leading up to the crash, as well as approximately where the incident occurred.

This is a developing story.