Hobnob Corner Restaurant in Brown County closing after more than 40 years

NASHVILLE — The Hobnob Corner Restaurant in Nashville stayed the same even as the leaves in Brown County changed every fall. However, the restaurant will serve its last meals once autumn is over.

WRTV

The restaurant announced on social media that it is shutting down after more than 40 years. It claimed it can no longer stay in its longtime home on the prominent corner of Main Street and State Road 135.

Its post read:

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that after 46 wonderful years, Hobnob Corner Restaurant will be closing its doors. Unfortunately, our lease has not been renewed, and we will be closing by the second week of November.



We are deeply grateful to our loyal customers and dedicated staff who made this journey possible and unforgettable. Thank you for your support, memories, and for being part of our family over the years.



Come by soon to share your favorite moments and say farewell. We will cherish these years forever!



With gratitude,

The Cole Family & The Entire Hobnob Corner Team

"I thought it would be here for all of my lifetime," said Lisa Sneath, who lives in Brown County. "Most of my friends here were shocked like I was. I thought it wasn't real. It doesn't seem real."

"I found out today they were going to close," said Judy Seebold, who visited from Kentucky with her husband and decided to eat at the Hobnob after hearing the announcement. "People are calling the restaurant on the phone asking if it's true. It's sad. I can tell you the people around here are going to be sad that it's going."

Customers, both new and returning, rushed to Hobnob upon hearing the news. Diners waited as long as 30 minutes for a table during the lunch rush on Wednesday.

Seebold hopes the closure is not a prelude to any troubles in Brown County's economy.

"One of the owners of a shop here told us about it," Seebold said. "He was very sad it was going to happen. He said it was going to affect the people around here that have shops and that they will be very upset."

Hobnob's owners did not specify when their last day of business would be.