Brownsburg brothers hold annual lemonade stand to raise money for police, fire department

BROWNSBURG — Two brothers in Brownsburg are using their lemonade-selling skills to raise money for the community.

Seventh grader Logan and sixth grader Austin set up a lemonade stand in their neighborhood to raise money for the Brownsburg Fire Territory and Brownsburg Police Department.

The boys held their lemonade stand in person for two days in their Brownsburg neighborhood for the sixth year in a row.

However, this year the brothers decided to put a twist on their annual lemonade stand.

The proceeds from the first day will go towards the Brownsburg Fire Territory while money from the second day will go toward the Brownsburg Police Department — a friendly competition to see which agency they can raise the most money for.

“It’s cool to have a battle between the police department and fire department,” Austin said.

The brothers have raised over $10,000 since they first began their lemonade enterprise.

“We really appreciate these two guys. They’re making a difference, doing the right thing. We’re super proud of them,” Major Andrew Watts with the Brownsburg Police Department said.

Watts says the annual event is important to the police department.

“We hear about all these things in the community, we hear about the issues and concerns, and I think what we don’t hear enough about are the good things,” Watts said. “This is an opportunity to interact with the community on a positive note and not on an enforcement note.”