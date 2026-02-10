Brownsburg declares February "Go Pink Month" in honor of Hailey Buzbee

BROWNSBURG — The town of Brownsburg is another community rallying to support the family of Hailey Buzbee by declaring February "Go Pink Month."

The Brownsburg Police Department posted on social media on Tuesday that the Town Council officially approved the motion to honor Buzbee, her family and anyone affected by the tragedy.

"The Brownsburg Police Department extends its heartfelt thoughts to the Buzbee family during this difficult time and stands in support of their pursuit of justice," the Brownsburg Police Department wrote on Facebook. "We encourage our community to show solidarity by wearing pink and displaying pink ribbons or pink lights throughout the month of February."

___