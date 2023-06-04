Brownsburg Fire Territory battle fire at Burger King

BROWNSBURG — On Saturday, the Brownsburg Fire Territory battled a fire at a Burger King they say was caused by 'improperly discarded smoking materials.'

The department said they were called to the restaurant at 1050 Green Street around 7:40 a.m. by employees indicating a 'light burning smell.'

The staff and customers were safely evacuated, while fire crews searched for a fire.

The department said the fire began within the walls, roof and ceiling with the most damage happening at the drive through window. They were able to get the fire under control by 8:15 a.m.

Brownsburg Fire Territory

After a thorough investigation, Brownsburg Fire Territory determined that improperly discarded smoking materials in the mulch bed by the drive through window caused the fire.

They said the smoking materials smoldered slowly for hours, potentially starting at night and becoming a working fire in the morning.

According to the department, two firefighters received minor injuries.

"We ask that you please do not discard smoking materials in mulch or any other outdoor space, rather in an ashtray or designated smoking material disposal receptacle," Brownsburg Fire Territory said in a social media post.

The owner of the Burger King is working to make repairs so that the restaurant can reopen.

