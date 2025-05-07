Brownsburg firefighters sue town over alleged wage violations

BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg firefighters are taking legal action against the Town of Brownsburg due to ongoing pay disputes.

Local 4406 of the International Association of Fire Fighters is suing the town over

claims that it has repeatedly violated the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by not paying firefighters the wages they deserve.

According to the union, in January 2024, Local 4406 worked with the Brownsburg Fire Territory’s administrative team to fix a mistake in pay rate calculations. During this process, they reportedly found more issues related to pay.

They suggested a straightforward solution: accurately track hours worked and ensure that any hours over 212 in a 28-day period are paid at overtime rates, as required by the FLSA. However, by March 2024, firefighters noticed that their paychecks still had discrepancies.

The union said they reached out to both the fire chief and a town administrator to try to settle these issues but found it difficult to get a response or cooperation.

Local 4406 has now turned to the federal court system to address the matter.

"Local 4406 remains committed to advocating for the rights of our members and ensuring compliance with federal labor laws. We urge the Town of Brownsburg to reconsider its stance and work towards an amicable resolution," Local 4406 stated.

WRTV has reached out to the town of Brownsburg for comment.